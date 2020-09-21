Czechs replace health minister amid record infection surge Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )





The outgoing minister, Adam Vojtech, resigned from his post on Monday, saying his departure was meant to create space for a possible different approach to the pandemic.



Prime Minister Andrej Babis, in announcing Prymula’s selection, said it was a moment for "crisis management.”



President Milos Zeman said he planned to swear in epidemiologist Roman Prymula to the post later Monday.



As deputy health minister, Prymula led



The country recorded a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases and deaths then compared to hard-hit western European countries such as Italy, Spain and Britain.



Prymula later assumed a different post, as a government health care envoy.



After the government lifted most of its restrictions in the summer, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases began to gradually grow and reached a record high last week.



On Thursday, the day-to-day increase of new cases was higher than 3,000, almost the same number as it was in the entire month of March.



Prymula said on the weekend that the loosening of restrictions was carried out too quickly. He estimated that the country could see 8,000 new daily infections if strict new restrictions are not applied.



The Czech Republic has had a total of 49,290 confirmed cases and 503 deaths in a population of nearly 11 million people.



Babis said he was sorry about Vojtech's resignation, calling the outgoing minister “the best” the country ever had. But a month ago, when coronavirus infections were growing, Babis opposed a health ministry plan presented by Vojtech to... PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government moved Monday to appoint an epidemiologist as the new health minister as the country struggles with a surge of new coronavirus infections.The outgoing minister, Adam Vojtech, resigned from his post on Monday, saying his departure was meant to create space for a possible different approach to the pandemic.Prime Minister Andrej Babis, in announcing Prymula’s selection, said it was a moment for "crisis management.”President Milos Zeman said he planned to swear in epidemiologist Roman Prymula to the post later Monday.As deputy health minister, Prymula led the government ’s response to the coronavirus pandemic for a time in the spring.The country recorded a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases and deaths then compared to hard-hit western European countries such as Italy, Spain and Britain.Prymula later assumed a different post, as a government health care envoy.After the government lifted most of its restrictions in the summer, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases began to gradually grow and reached a record high last week.On Thursday, the day-to-day increase of new cases was higher than 3,000, almost the same number as it was in the entire month of March.Prymula said on the weekend that the loosening of restrictions was carried out too quickly. He estimated that the country could see 8,000 new daily infections if strict new restrictions are not applied.The Czech Republic has had a total of 49,290 confirmed cases and 503 deaths in a population of nearly 11 million people.Babis said he was sorry about Vojtech's resignation, calling the outgoing minister “the best” the country ever had. But a month ago, when coronavirus infections were growing, Babis opposed a health ministry plan presented by Vojtech to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Explain how lockdown prevented 14 to 29 lakh Covid cases: Anand Sharma



Congress leader Anand Sharma lashed out at the Modi government over the handling of the Covid crisis and raised several questions over Union Health’s minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement on the issue.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25 Published 1 week ago Delhi has reported 10,072 active COVID cases so far: Health Minister



There are 10,072 active coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 1076 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on August 06. "Yesterday, 1076 new COVID-19 cases were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published on August 6, 2020 COVID-19: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chairs meeting with Department of Biotechnology



Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting with Department of Biotechnology and reviewed the good work done related to COVID-19 by Department and the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published on August 1, 2020

Tweets about this

