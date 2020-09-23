|
Soros-funded coalition plans to unleash election day chaos that could far surpass Floyd protests
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) The violent protests over the George Floyd incident were quite extreme – and that’s putting it mildly – but there are signs that what we saw this summer could be nothing compared to the protests that could be unleashed on the nation should Joe Biden not be the clear winner of the election....
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this