'The truth in 11 minutes': Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys release detailed breakdown of shooting
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () (Natural News) Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys on Tuesday afternoon released a detailed breakdown and timeline of the Aug 25 shooting during the riots in Kenosha with additional footage and explanations of exactly what went down that fateful night. (Article by Chris Menahan republished from InformationLiberation.com) Of note, the FightBack Foundation video highlights how 36-year-old registered sex...
Four people including the partner of one the victims in the deadly Kenosha shooting have filed a lawsuit against Facebook, members of two militia groups and Kyle Rittenhouse, alleging the social network allowed the defendants to promote conspiracy theories that led to the Kenosha shooting.
A controversial W. T. White High School English assignment is drawing people's ire for asking students to write about a modern-day hero, and including accused Kenosha killer, Kyle Rittenhouse among the..