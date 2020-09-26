Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Know the facts and think for yourself: Who is Breonna Taylor?

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) Black Lives Matter (BLM) rioters are quick to hijack the death of Black people reported in the news, like Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. But who exactly is Breonna Taylor and why are BLM rioters claiming that she was unjustly murdered in her own home? Charlie Kirk – the host of “The Charlie Kirk Show” and the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: KY governor requests 'facts' in Breonna Taylor case after no indictments

KY governor requests 'facts' in Breonna Taylor case after no indictments 00:49

 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asks for more information in the case surrounding Breonna Taylor's death.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LASD Deputies Disperse Crowd Of Protesters In Front Of West Hollywood Station [Video]

LASD Deputies Disperse Crowd Of Protesters In Front Of West Hollywood Station

A group of protesters gathered in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station Friday night to protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:01Published
Demonstrators In University City Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor [Video]

Demonstrators In University City Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor

The march was organized by students at Drexel and the University of Pennsylvania.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:15Published
Rally For Breonna Taylor In Roxbury [Video]

Rally For Breonna Taylor In Roxbury

A rally and march are planned for Boston to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published

Tweets about this