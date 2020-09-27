Woke, anti-Trump MCU stars silent on Disney-China ties Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

(Natural News) Four years ago the Avengers assembled to stop Donald Trump’s presidential plans. (Article republished from HollywoodInToto.com) The video clip featured a who’s who of the MCU, the acronym for Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Think Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo and Clark Gregg. They joined a gaggle of fellow Hollywood stars... 👓 View full article

