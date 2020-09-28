Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO, partners roll out faster COVID tests for poorer nations

SeattlePI.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization announced Monday that it and leading partners have agreed to a plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests for the coronavirus to help lower- and middle-income countries make up ground in a testing gap with richer countries — even if it’s not fully funded yet.

At $5 apiece, the antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests for which WHO issued an emergency-use listing last week, the program initially requires $600 million and is to get started as early as next month to provide better access to areas where it’s harder to reach with PCR tests that are used often in many wealthier nations.

The rapid tests look for antigens, or proteins found on the surface of the virus. They are generally considered less accurate — though much faster — than higher-grade genetic tests, known as PCR tests. Those tests require processing with specialty lab equipment and chemicals. Typically that turnaround takes several days to deliver results to patients.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the program as “good news” in the fight against COVID-19.

“These tests provide reliable results in approximately 15 to 30 minutes, rather than hours or days, at a lower price with less sophisticated equipment,” he said. “This will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that do not have lab facilities or enough trained health workers to carry out PCR tests.”

“We have an agreement, we have seed funding and now we need the full amount of funds to buy these tests,” he said, without specifying.

Dr. Catharina Boehme, chief executive of a non-profit group called the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, said the rollout would be in 20 countries in Africa, and would rely on support of groups including the Clinton Health Initiative. She...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

World Health Organization plan to roll out 120 million rapid COVID-19 tests [Video]

World Health Organization plan to roll out 120 million rapid COVID-19 tests

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners said on Monday that they will provide 120 million rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests to low- and middle-income countries.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published
Rapid COVID-19 tests that give results 'in minutes' to be rolled out in poorer countries [Video]

Rapid COVID-19 tests that give results 'in minutes' to be rolled out in poorer countries

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the tests, which he said provide reliable results in approximately 15 to 30 minutes, as “good news” in the fight against COVID-19.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

WHO, partners roll out faster COVID tests for poorer nations
Indian Express

World Health Organisation aims to roll out faster Covid tests for poorer nations

 The World Health Organisation has announced it and leading partners have agreed to a plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests for coronavirus to help...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

amAb_pepe

YomiofLagos RT @olabode_jnr: WHO, partners roll out faster COVID tests for poorer nations https://t.co/f0bQxpAh4X 2 days ago

alfredIneife

Dr Alfred Ineife RT @ABC: World Health Organization and partners agree to plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests for the coronavirus to help lo… 2 days ago

BusinessMirror

BusinessMirror WHO, partners roll out faster Covid tests for poorer nations Read more: https://t.co/KrEmw6Ijqn https://t.co/oOwxlrG5K2 2 days ago

caring_mobile

CareMo RT @GhirardiEugenio: Mi seguimiento 📡 sobre #eHealth COVID-19: WHO, partners roll out faster tests for poorer nations: https://t.co/egOu7Ot… 2 days ago

borneo_bulletin

Borneo Bulletin WHO, partners roll out faster COVID-19 tests for poorer nations. #borneobulletin https://t.co/GgzTS03dVF 2 days ago

GhirardiEugenio

Eugenio Ghirardi Mi seguimiento 📡 sobre #eHealth COVID-19: WHO, partners roll out faster tests for poorer nations: https://t.co/egOu7Otyxp 2 days ago

takeonedigital

Take One Digital Network WHO, partners agree to plan to roll out faster COVID tests for poorer nations @WHO https://t.co/46n9bumGxO 2 days ago

RedLights4FF

RedLights4FF WHO, partners roll out faster COVID tests for poorer nations https://t.co/l0hejRXzIg https://t.co/Jdpq4KL1bt 3 days ago