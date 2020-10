Lockdown Could Worsen Hearing Problems for Seniors Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Isolation due to the pandemic and failure to get hearing aids checked has fueled anxiety, depression, and more hearing loss for many seniors. "This has been a very difficult time as senior facilities and individuals try to balance poor health outcomes related to COVID-19... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this