Feds announce plan to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID tests as Health Canada defends slow response
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The federal government today unveiled a plan to buy 7.9 million point-of-care COVID-19 tests in the months ahead while also defending Health Canada's slow regulatory process that has left the country with few rapid testing devices to deploy as cases mount.
Saying it will "make a real difference in terms of the coronavirus response," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that the state is receiving 6.4 million rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits..
