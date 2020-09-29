Global  
 

Feds announce plan to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID tests as Health Canada defends slow response

CBC.ca Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The federal government today unveiled a plan to buy 7.9 million point-of-care COVID-19 tests in the months ahead while also defending Health Canada's slow regulatory process that has left the country with few rapid testing devices to deploy as cases mount.
