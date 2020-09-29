Feds announce plan to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID tests as Health Canada defends slow response

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Florida getting 6.4 million rapid coronavirus testing kits, governor announces



Saying it will "make a real difference in terms of the coronavirus response," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that the state is receiving 6.4 million rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 11:15 Published 7 hours ago

1 mln COVID-19 deaths "a very sad milestone"- WHO



The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that one million deaths from COVID-19 was "a very sad milestone", after many victims suffered "a terribly difficult and lonely death" and their families.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52 Published 8 hours ago