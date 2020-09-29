|
Project Veritas exposes Ilhan Omar as criminal ballot harvester trying to steal election
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) Another installment of Project Veritas’ truth series has been released, this one exposing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) as a ballot harvesting crook. Undercover footage captured by the illustrious James O’Keefe shows key political allies and associates of Omar openly admitting that they use ballot harvesting to steal elections. “Money is the king in...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this