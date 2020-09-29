Global  
 

Project Veritas exposes Ilhan Omar as criminal ballot harvester trying to steal election

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020
(Natural News) Another installment of Project Veritas’ truth series has been released, this one exposing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) as a ballot harvesting crook. Undercover footage captured by the illustrious James O’Keefe shows key political allies and associates of Omar openly admitting that they use ballot harvesting to steal elections. “Money is the king in...
