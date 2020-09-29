Global  
 

Trump calls out Biden, Democrats for saying “black lives matter” while supporting abortions that disproportionately kill them

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) President Trump recently took Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to task for saying he believes “that black lives matter” while doing nothing to protect what Trump termed “the most vulnerable black lives of all: unborn children.” The remarks came in a speech in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump added that Democrats “support the unlimited abortion...
