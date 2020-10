Turmeric from Bangladesh sometimes contains lead-laced chemical compounds, study finds Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

(Natural News) Turmeric is a prized spice and herbal remedy, but getting it from less reputable sources may expose you to high levels of lead, says a recent study from Stanford University. In their report, published in the journal Environmental Research, researchers found that some spice processors in Bangladesh use a toxic pigment to amplify the spice’s bright yellow... 👓 View full article

