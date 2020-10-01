Global  
 

California legislation bans toxic chemicals in cosmetics

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed legislation banning two dozen toxic chemicals from being used in cosmetics, making the state the first in the nation to prohibit the use of the hazardous ingredients for that purpose.

“Children, communities of color and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to these ingredients, which are not actively regulated by the federal government,” Newsom said in a statement following the signing.

The Toxic Free Cosmetics Act bans 24 chemicals starting in 2025. It was authored by Democratic Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, who called it a “landmark” bill.

The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive harm and hormone disruption, he said. All the chemicals have already been banned by the European Union, but California is the first U.S. state to prohibit their use.

Another piece of legislation signed by Newsom requires companies to disclose possibly harmful ingredients being used in personal care products.

The ingredients involve some fragrances, flavors and other chemicals linked to allergic reactions, cancer and birth defects, the governor said.

“I thank Governor Newsom for signing SB 312 which will ensure that consumers in California know what ingredients are in the beauty and personal care products they bring home to their families and use on their bodies," said Democratic state Sen.Connie Leyva, who authored the bill.

The law will protect professional salon workers, who are disproportionately exposed to toxic chemicals, Leyva said.
