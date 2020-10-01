US traffic deaths fell 2% in 2019; 3rd straight yearly drop Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





The downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.



The agency says deaths fell 2% last year, to 36,096. That's 739 fewer than the 36,835 fatalities reported to the agency in 2019.



The decrease came even though vehicle miles traveled increased by nearly 1%, reducing the fatality rate to 1.1 per 100 million miles traveled. That was the lowest since 2014.



The agency says pedestrian deaths fell 2.7%, bicyclist fatalities dropped 2.9% and motorcycle deaths dropped 0.5%. Deaths in passenger vehicles fell 2.8%.



But deaths in crashes involving heavy trucks fell by just one, from 5,006 in 2018 to 5,005 last year.



Estimates by the agency show that traffic deaths in the first half of this year fell 2% from the same period in 2019, to 16,550. But traffic volumes fell more than the number of fatal crashes, increasing the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled to 1.25. That's up from 1.06 for the first half of 2019.



James Owens, NHTSA’s deputy administrator, said the agency is encouraged by the overall declines, but concerned because of a trend since April of increased fatality rates. “Now more than ever we should be watching ourselves for safe driving practices and encouraging others to do the same,” Owens said in a statement.



