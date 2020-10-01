Global  
 

VAX PANIC: US plans to ship first approved coronavirus vaccine a day after FDA gives the green light

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 1 October 2020
(Natural News) Federal health officials said Sept. 16 that the U.S. government is planning to ship out any coronavirus vaccines within 24 hours after approval by regulators. The rapid shipment of any approved vaccine after authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was included in a playbook that authorities released on the same day....
The scientist behind Russia's 'Sputnik' vaccine

The scientist behind Russia's 'Sputnik' vaccine

 Russia plans to share preliminary results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial based on the first six weeks of monitoring participants, raising the tempo in an already frenzied global race to end the pandemic.

