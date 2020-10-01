VAX PANIC: US plans to ship first approved coronavirus vaccine a day after FDA gives the green light
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () (Natural News) Federal health officials said Sept. 16 that the U.S. government is planning to ship out any coronavirus vaccines within 24 hours after approval by regulators. The rapid shipment of any approved vaccine after authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was included in a playbook that authorities released on the same day....
