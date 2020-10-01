Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend speak of 'deep pain' of losing baby

BBC News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The model and TV presenter was expecting her third child with singer husband John Legend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Share Heartbreak Over Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Share Heartbreak Over Pregnancy Loss 01:50

 Calling it "the darkest of days," celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are sharing their heartbreak over their pregnancy loss. The sad news is now opening up a conversation online, and doctors say that dialogue can help heal other parents in the same situation; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Sheds Light On Painful Loss Often Suffered In Silence [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Sheds Light On Painful Loss Often Suffered In Silence

One of the world’s most well known stars is bravely sharing a mother’s deepest pain. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:44Published
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Lose Baby [Video]

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Lose Baby

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:17Published
Grieving The Loss Of A Baby [Video]

Grieving The Loss Of A Baby

The early morning news that Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend lost their baby boy hit home with a lot of families. Devastating losses like miscarriage and losing a baby late into pregnancy are..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share 'deep pain' of miscarriage

 Revealing they had chosen the name Jack, the model and the musician wrote of their love for their lost son, who would have been their third child.
The Age

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal 'deep pain' following loss of baby

 TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen posted to Instagram early Thursday saying she and her husband, singer-songwriter John Legend, had lost a baby.
CBC.ca

'We are in deep pain', Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share tragic news of miscarriage

 Taking to Instagram to share the sad news and expressing her deep pain, Chrissy Teigen wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting in a hospital room, "We are...
DNA


Tweets about this

becca_cradd

Rebecca Craddock Trigger Warning:A really important thread about miscarriage and baby loss. If you’ve been effected by Chrissy Teige… https://t.co/QcjcSNys7N 2 minutes ago

ScotPatterson

Owen RT @washingtonpost: Opinion: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are heroes, not oversharers https://t.co/mAvyX9tZZ1 2 minutes ago

_VaChihera_

Tanqueray RT @kpanyc: Final note: What Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are going thru afaik is really a stillbirth bc it's so late. That means many ti… 3 minutes ago

richardjfmiosga

Wear A Mask! RT @jilevin: 'We will always love you': Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share pregnancy loss of couple's third child https://t.co/4gIYMFjNvV 4 minutes ago

queenslight16

Trenton Matthews, The Queen's Sunlight! RT @ABC: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been getting support from friends on social media in the wake of their heartbreaking announcem… 6 minutes ago

dolnslust

a r u RT @gbrockell: To the people who think it’s weird that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took and posted photos of their tragedy — shut the he… 6 minutes ago

MichaelTJasper

MichaelTravisJasper Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Suffer Pregnancy Loss | https://t.co/QhusfojBmM https://t.co/RuDz4vc5Pk 7 minutes ago

fortunateoffic1

[email protected] #KENTEntNews American model Chrissy Teigen and Singer John Legend have lost their newborn son. #ENTNEWS https://t.co/DIBFrDmHpG 8 minutes ago