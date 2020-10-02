Trump's age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )





A White House official said Friday that Trump was having mild symptoms.



“The odds are far and away that he’ll have a mild illness” as most people with the virus do, said Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic who has no role in Trump’s care.



But COVID-19 is very unpredictable, he stressed.



“We have young people who die. We have nursing home patients, a lot of them, who actually do quite well,” Poland said.



No treatments have proven effective for preventing illness in someone who is infected but with no or mild symptoms. That includes hydroxychloroquine, a drug Trump long promoted and even took himself earlier this year after a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.



Here’s what experts say about Trump’s outlook and next steps.



SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS



Infection causes mild or no symptoms in about 80% of cases. About 15% of people become seriously ill and 5% get critically ill.



Symptoms, when they do occur, usually appear two to 14 days after infection and can include loss of smell or taste, coughing, a sore throat, trouble breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and fever.



