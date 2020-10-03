Global  
 

Trump hits Dems for saying 'Black lives matter' while supporting 'unlimited abortion of Black children'

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) President Donald Trump called out Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for saying “that black lives matter,” while failing to protect “the most vulnerable black lives of all, unborn children.” (Article by Martin Bürger republished from LifeSiteNews.com) During remarks in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Trump said that Democrats “support the unlimited abortion of black...
