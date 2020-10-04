Global  
 

OBEY OR ELSE: New England Journal of Medicine says people refusing MANDATORY coronavirus vaccines should be severely punished, locked in their homes and fired from their jobs

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Welcome to the new medical fascism of 2020. The New England Journal of Medicine, the same fake science rag that committed total fraud to dishonestly smear hydroxychloroquine and protect the interests of vaccine companies, is now saying that all human beings must be forced to take mandatory vaccines. Those who refuse should face...
