|
Researchers unveil new device that filters, zaps coronavirus
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Researchers from the University of Houston (UH) have unveiled a new air filter that could help fight the coronavirus pandemic. As detailed in an article published in the journal Materials Today Physics, the “catch and kill” device successfully killed 99.8 percent of aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 — the Wuhan coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 — in a single pass through...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this