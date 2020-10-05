Global  
 

Researchers unveil new device that filters, zaps coronavirus

NaturalNews.com Monday, 5 October 2020
(Natural News) Researchers from the University of Houston (UH) have unveiled a new air filter that could help fight the coronavirus pandemic. As detailed in an article published in the journal Materials Today Physics, the “catch and kill” device successfully killed 99.8 percent of aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 — the Wuhan coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 — in a single pass through...
