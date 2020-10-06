James O'Keefe: Mark Kelly 'deceives AZ voters' on gun control intentions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Two dead, 14 injured after shooting in New York state



Two people died and 14 others were wounded at a party in Rochester, New York,early on Saturday, police said. A male and a female died in the shooting at aback yard event, interim police chief Mark.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago James Bond MOONRAKER movie clip - Bond drives the gondola through Mark's Square



James Bond MOONRAKER movie clip - Bond drives the gondola through Mark's Square - On this day in 1978 principal photography started on MOONRAKER. In today’s scene Bond drives the gondola (or Bondola.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:04 Published on August 11, 2020 As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue



New York Attorney General Letitia James has readied, aimed, and fired her first shot at the National Rifle Association. CNN reports James has launched a stunningly bold suit to dissolve America's top.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this