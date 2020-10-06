James O'Keefe: Mark Kelly 'deceives AZ voters' on gun control intentions
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () (Natural News) James O’Keefe released Part 1 of his undercover videos on senate candidate Mark Kelly (D) and claimed Kelly “deceives AZ voters” as to the true nature of his gun control intentions. (Article by AWR Hawkins republished from Breitbart.com) Suffice it to say that Kelly’s universal background checks and firearm seizures are reminiscent of...
New York Attorney General Letitia James has readied, aimed, and fired her first shot at the National Rifle Association.
CNN reports James has launched a stunningly bold suit to dissolve America's top..