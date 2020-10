Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus lockdown orders for Michigan will no longer be enforced Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

(Natural News) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reign of terror is finally coming to an end after state Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that her department will no longer be enforcing Whitmer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19)-related executive orders. Following a decision by the Michigan Supreme Court last week that Whitmer’s latest extension of the state of emergency... 👓 View full article