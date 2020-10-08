Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Latest: India reports 78,000 new coronavirus infections

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
NEW DELHI — India has registered 78,524 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the country’s total since the pandemic began to 6.8 million.

The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported 971 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,05,526.

India has witnessed a steady drop of confirmed coronavirus cases for three consecutive weeks now — from recording more than 86,000 daily cases in the last two weeks of September to an average of more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month. The numbers have also fallen sharply from earlier in September when daily cases averaged around 93,000 in India.

More than 1.1 million samples have been tested daily on an average so far in October, according to the Health Ministry.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in U.S. vice presidential debate

— Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

— Sri Lanka closes key state offices as virus outbreak surges

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Authorities in Sri Lanka have closed key government offices and further expanded a curfew to contain a surging coronavirus outbreak.

The foreign ministry closed the consular affairs office for the week and suspended all services to prevent the public from congregating. The ministry said Thursday it would only accept queries and documentation assistance related to deaths of Sri Lankans overseas, strictly by appointment.

Other departments providing services...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India records spike of 78,524 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: India records spike of 78,524 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 08 reported single-day spike of 78,524 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 971 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Who's Most Likely To Break Social Distancing Guidelines? [Video]

Who's Most Likely To Break Social Distancing Guidelines?

New research from Harvard and Calgary Universities have shed new light on who is more or less likely to observe COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. UPI reports more North American and European men,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Plunge In Tourism Dollars Spells Big Trouble For NYC And New York State [Video]

Plunge In Tourism Dollars Spells Big Trouble For NYC And New York State

New statistics from the New York State Comptroller's office shows New York City sales tax makes up for nearly half of the statewide revenue. Without strong numbers, the state comptroller says the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates: Massive airline layoffs could begin today; Mississippi ends mask mandate in most places; India reports 86K new cases

 India is on track to surpass U.S. as the most-infected country. Layoffs could begin Thursday in airline industry. 206K US deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond The Latest: India reports 78,000 new coronavirus infections https://t.co/BZb45XGxjW #Health 23 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) The Latest: Czech Republic sees record surge of infections https://t.co/v1vc55257t #Asia #Business… https://t.co/LLhF2vP7Fd 36 minutes ago

QCTworld

QCT World The Latest: India reports 78,000 new coronavirus infections https://t.co/U3J3ue2U2w https://t.co/F9AxhJVPwB 48 minutes ago

toujoursTat

toujours tat RT @business: JUST IN: India, home to the world’s third-largest coronavirus outbreak, reports 78,524 cases in a day. Total confirmed cases… 56 minutes ago

IndyUSA

Independent US The Latest: India reports 78,000 new coronavirus infections https://t.co/cK6cwkgeb1 57 minutes ago

liveinhope_

#liveinhope RT @GlobalPandemics: ALERT: The Latest: India reports 78,000 new coronavirus infections - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Pro… 1 hour ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: The Latest: India reports 78,000 new coronavirus infections - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/ScvSGZS5mP 1 hour ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit The Latest: India reports 78,000 new coronavirus infections https://t.co/Xf2aX4SGpu 2 hours ago