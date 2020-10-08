Global  
 

Trump to designate Antifa, KKK as terrorist organizations as part of "platinum plan" for Blacks

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) President Donald Trump is set to announce a measure designating Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) as terrorist organizations and make lynching a federal hate crime as part of his efforts to help Black America. He posted on Twitter in June that Antifa will be designated as a terrorist organization, but no formal...
