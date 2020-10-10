Michigan plotter an anarchist who calls Trump 'tyrant'

Global  
 

(Natural News) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats have been blaming the alleged plot against her on President Trump, but at least one of the six ringleaders arrested Thursday by the FBI is a self-proclaimed anarchist who has expressed disdain for Trump. (Article republished from WND.com) Federal authorities raided a house in Hartland, Michigan...
