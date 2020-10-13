WHO says "second wave" covid-19 lockdowns should not be "primary means" of controlling virus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CA Gov. Newsom Warns Of Possible Second Wave Of Coronavirus



Right now, cases of COVID-19 in California are stable, but Joe Vazquez tells us Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning about the possibility of a second wave. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:07 Published 1 week ago How To Cope With New Lockdown Restrictions



The government have announced more stringent restrictions as the UK heads into the winter months with infection rates of coronavirus rising. The new rules are being implemented to ward off a second.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published 3 weeks ago Shapps: Quick action required to tackle second virus wave



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that "it is important to act quickly" to tackle a second coronavirus wave. The government is considering further lockdown measures as numbers of new Covid-19.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this