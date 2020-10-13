|
Senate commerce panel to subpoena Big Tech over Section 230 protections
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Senate Commerce and Transportation Committee plans to subpoena Big Tech CEOs to inquire about federal protections that shield their companies from lawsuits. During a hearing, Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, who leads the committee, expressed his intent to summon Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Google’s Sundar Pichai before the committee after...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this