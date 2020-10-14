Global  
 

Hospitalization numbers hit new high as Alberta battles COVID-19 surge

CBC.ca Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Health officials are keeping a very close eye on hospital capacity as Alberta's COVID-19 cases continue to surge, driving hospitalization numbers to a new high.
