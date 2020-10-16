Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After COVID-19 outbreak, SUNY Oneonta president departs

SeattlePI.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — The State University of New York at Oneonta on Thursday announced its president had resigned to “pursue other opportunities,” following a coronavirus outbreak that forced the school to switch to all-remote classes for the rest of the semester.

The central New York school said in a statement Dennis Craig would temporarily take on the role formerly held by Barbara Jean Morris and that a search for a permanent president would be starting soon.

SUNY Oneonta was the first campus in the state's 64-institution system that had to shut down because of virus cases.

It switched to all-remote learning on Sept. 3, after hundreds of virus cases had broken out. Student body enrollment is above 6,700, according to the school's website. Five students were suspended in connection to large parties.

SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oswego have had two-week switches to virtual learning because of outbreaks.

Craig was most recently interim president of SUNY Purchase, and the SUNY statement credited him with a successful fall reopening there.

At a press conference on the Oneonta campus Thursday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said Morris' “decision to resign was of her own volition,” The Daily Star reported.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
News video: new suny oneonta president

new suny oneonta president

 new suny oneonta president

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

City of Oneonta taking steps to stop the outbreak at SUNY Oneonta from spreading to city's general p [Video]

City of Oneonta taking steps to stop the outbreak at SUNY Oneonta from spreading to city's general p

At Tuesday night's virtual common council meeting, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig says the city caught the spread at the right time, and only one non-college student has tested positive.

Credit: WKTVPublished
SUNY Oneonta pauses in-person instruction [Video]

SUNY Oneonta pauses in-person instruction

SUNY Oneonta is the first SUNY campus to pause in-person instruction following a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:23Published
ONEONTA COVID 19 OUTBREAK [Video]

ONEONTA COVID 19 OUTBREAK

29 cases of covid 19 from suny oneonta students

Credit: WKTVPublished

Related news from verified sources

SUNY Oneonta President Resigns After 700 Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

 The State University of New York at Oneonta had the worst coronavirus outbreak of any public university in the state.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this