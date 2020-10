You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former White House official speaks on COVID-19 outbreak



USD Professor Corinne Hoare, who served at the White House, talks to ABC 10News about the outbreak among staff and the president. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 04:38 Published 4 days ago President Trump may be downplaying his health



This morning, President Trump is back at the White House after spending 3 days in the hospital. He is returning to a White House that has been shaken by a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:57 Published 1 week ago COVID Outbreak At The White House



CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the president is scheduled to return to the White House after being hospitalized with the virus. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:11 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources After COVID-19 outbreak, SUNY Oneonta president departs ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — The State University of New York at Oneonta on Thursday announced its president had resigned to “pursue other opportunities,”...

SeattlePI.com 1 hour ago Also reported by • NYTimes.com



Tweets about this