Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris hates the First Amendment and loves abortion

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) David Daleiden from the Center for Medical Progress has released a new video exposing Kamala Harris as an abortion-loving, First Amendment-hating political prostitute who would rather please her friends at Planned Parenthood than protect the civil liberties of American citizens. Truth be told, Harris despises things like civil liberty and equal justice under...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Grills Supreme Court Nominee

Kamala Harris Grills Supreme Court Nominee 01:49

 Vice president nominee Kamala Harris took part in the Senate hearings of Amy Coney Barrett, rebuking Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and abortion access.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses [Video]

Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses

After taking her campaign virtually following the positive coronavirus diagnoses of two people in her orbit, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday said they are "doing well."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Biden-Harris campaign is halting the travel of California Sen. Kamala Harris, through this weekend. The decision comes after a flight crew member and Harris' communications director tested positive..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published
Kamala Harris Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19 as She Pauses Campaign Travel Out of ‘Caution’ [Video]

Kamala Harris Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19 as She Pauses Campaign Travel Out of ‘Caution’

The Democratic vice presidential nominee will pause in-person campaigning until Monday

Credit: People     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Harris and Pence debate abortion, preexisting conditions and health care

 In the first and only vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, the two addressed their stance on abortion,...
CBS News


Tweets about this