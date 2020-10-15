|
C-Span suspends anti-Trump debate moderator Steve Scully "indefinitely" for lying about Twitter hack
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Update: President Trump was quick to note that this is exactly what he had warned about with regard to Scully and the Debate Commsission: (Article by Tyler Durden republished from ZeroHedge.com) I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this