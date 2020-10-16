Global  
 

Wikipedia editors censor Hunter Biden bombshell, call New York Post 'unreliable' source

NaturalNews.com Friday, 16 October 2020
(Natural News) Wikipedia has joined Twitter and Facebook in seeking to suppress revelations from the New York Post about Hunter Biden allegedly securing a meeting between his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and a high-level adviser to Ukrainian energy company Burisma where the younger Biden served as a board member and which faced serious corruption allegations. Editors recently deemed the Post an...
