Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter lies about Hunter Biden's laptop, which was rightfully seized under repair policy

NaturalNews.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) The latest excuse by Big Tech for not allowing the New York Post Biden bombshell story to be shared on social media is that Hunter Biden’s damaged laptop was supposedly “hacked,” a falsity that is easily debunked simply by looking at the repair contract. As signed by Hunter himself, the contract clearly states...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Twitter Blocked A Dodgy Article About Hunter Biden, And The GOP Is Fuming

Twitter Blocked A Dodgy Article About Hunter Biden, And The GOP Is Fuming 00:38

 Apoplectic Republican Senate Judiciary Committee members plan to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. They want him to testify about Twitter's decision to block links to a dubious New York Post article about Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The New York Post article contains unverified emails purportedly...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm [Video]

Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm

Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:22Published
Biden campaign 'glad' Twitter, Facebook censored Post's Hunter Biden exposé [Video]

Biden campaign 'glad' Twitter, Facebook censored Post's Hunter Biden exposé

Biden campaign 'glad' Twitter, Facebook censored Post's Hunter Biden exposé

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:02Published
Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails [Video]

Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails

On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy. The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Hunter Biden was NOT "hacked;" agreed to transfer ownership of Mac under terms of repair agreement

 (Natural News) Twitter has cited its “Hacked Materials Policy” to justify a wide-ranging and unprecedented censorship campaign against the New York Post’s...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this