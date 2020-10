Sick Indigenous elder accused of being drunk at Winnipeg hospital, family says Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

An Indigenous elder's family is calling for two staff members at a Winnipeg hospital to be fired after the elder, suffering from sepsis, was accused of being drunk. 👓 View full article

