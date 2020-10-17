Global  
 

AstraZeneca’s no-profit pledge for coronavirus vaccines may end in 2021

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 17 October 2020
(Natural News) A memorandum of understanding between British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Brazilian public health research institution Fiocruz obtained by The Financial Times stated the drugmaker has the right to declare the pandemic’s end by July 2021. Under the document’s terms, AstraZeneca will also be providing doses of its coronavirus vaccine – developed in tandem with...
