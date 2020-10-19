B.C. announces 2nd wave of COVID-19, as it confirms 499 new cases and 2 more deaths over the weekend Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that B.C. is in the second wave of the conronavirus pandemic, as she confirmed 499 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths over the weekend. 👓 View full article

