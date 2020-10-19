Global  
 

B.C. announces 2nd wave of COVID-19, as it confirms 499 new cases and 2 more deaths over the weekend

CBC.ca Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that B.C. is in the second wave of the conronavirus pandemic, as she confirmed 499 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths over the weekend.
News video: MIssissippi Updated COVID-19 Numbers - 10/19/20

MIssissippi Updated COVID-19 Numbers - 10/19/20

 The Mississippi State Department of Health reports a total of 586 new cases and zero deaths as of Monday morning. Lee County has seen the most new cases with 59.

