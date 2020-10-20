Trump Goes After Fauci, Tries to Buck Up His Campaign Team
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () At a rally in Prescott, Arizona, Trump assailed Biden for pledging to heed the advice of scientific experts, saying dismissively that his rival "wants to listen to Dr. Fauci"
Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle. According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak. Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist. He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall &...
President Trump criticized Dr. Fauci on a campaign staff call Monday saying, "People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, these people, these people that have gotten it wrong." Later in the..