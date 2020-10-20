UK to start controversial 'challenge' vaccine research trial Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — U.K. researchers are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up the development of a vaccine.



The approach, called a challenge study, is risky but proponents say it may produce results faster than standard research, which waits to see if volunteers who have been given an experimental treatment get sick. The government is preparing to invest 33.6 million pounds ($43.4 million) in the study.



Imperial College London said Tuesday that the study, involving healthy volunteers between 18 and 30, would be conducted in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and hVivo, a company that has experience conducting testing .



“Deliberately infecting volunteers with a known human pathogen is never undertaken lightly,'' said Peter Openshaw, co-investigator on the study. “However, such studies are enormously informative about a disease, even one so well studied as COVID-19. ‘’



In the first phase of the study, researchers will aim to determine the smallest level of exposure needed to cause the disease. Researchers will then use the same challenge model to study how potential vaccines work in the body, the body's immune response and potential treatments.



Vaccine Taskforce chair Kate Bingham said the research will improve our understanding of the virus and will help in making decisions about research.



“There is much we can learn in terms of immunity, the length of vaccine protection, and reinfection,'' she said in a statement.



___



Follow all of AP’s coronavirus pandemic coverage at... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer To Begin Covid-19 Vaccine Trial In Children



Pfizer has plans to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 12 years old. According to CNN, parents have already expressed interest in enrolling their kids in the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 5 days ago Child trials underway in Cincinnatti Children's Hospital



A trial is now planned for a children's COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Robert Frenck is leading the research at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. He says studies typically begin with adults first to see how.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister



Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech to conduct phase 3 clinical trial tests in October. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said around 3,000 people to be tested under the phase 3.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

