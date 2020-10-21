Facebook and Twitter's intervention highlights dangerous new double standard
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () (Natural News) On Wednesday, the New York Post released what they claimed was “smoking gun” evidence of corruption involving Hunter Biden, troubled son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. (Article republished from Taibbi.Substack.com) The “blockbuster” had a controversial provenance. A computer repair shop in Delaware reportedly came to possess a laptop belonging to the younger Biden. According to the Post, it...