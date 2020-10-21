Global  
 

Johnson Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trial after participant contracts "unexplained illness"

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Johnson & Johnson is pausing its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trial after a study participant fell ill. The halt comes just weeks after the company announced that they were in the final stage of the trials. In its news release, Johnson & Johnson said that the trial was paused in compliance with regulatory standards...
