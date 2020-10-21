Global  
 

Rush Limbaugh says conventional cancer treatments FAILED, stage 4 cancer went terminal

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh recently issued an update about his cancer diagnosis, and the gist of it is that conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation simply do not work. Despite undergoing aggressive treatment regimens at the hands of conventional cancer “experts,” Limbaugh’s stage 4 lung cancer went terminal. After tweaking...
