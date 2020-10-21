Rush Limbaugh says conventional cancer treatments FAILED, stage 4 cancer went terminal
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () (Natural News) Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh recently issued an update about his cancer diagnosis, and the gist of it is that conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation simply do not work. Despite undergoing aggressive treatment regimens at the hands of conventional cancer “experts,” Limbaugh’s stage 4 lung cancer went terminal. After tweaking...
Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners on Monday that he expects to lose his battle with lung cancer. Business Insider reports Limbaugh said his cancer had progressed to stage 4 and had become terminal. "The scans did show some progression of cancer...it's not dramatic, but it...