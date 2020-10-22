Poland's top court rules out abortions for birth defects Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )





The decision by the country's Constitutional Court on Thursday effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are found and will further limit access to abortions in Poland. The predominantly Catholic nation already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.



Two judges in the 13-member court did not back the majority ruling.



The ruling came in response to a motion from right-wing lawmakers who argued that terminating a pregnancy due to fetal defects - — the most common reason cited for legal abortions in Poland - violates a constitutional provision that calls for protecting the life of every individual.



The challenged law was introduced in 1993 as a hard-won compromise that also allows abortions when a pregnancy endangers a woman’s health or life, or results from rape or other illegal act. Even before Thursday’s ruling, many Polish women have sought abortions abroad.



In justifying its decision, the court said there can be no protection of the dignity of an individual without the protection of life. The verdict was announced by the court’s president, Julia Przylebska, a loyalist of the right-wing



Police guarded the court’s building as groups of pro-abortion rights and anti-abortion activists gathered outside as the verdict was announced.



Abortion rights groups held demonstrations earlier this week and international human rights organizations had argued against further restricting abortions.



In response to the decision, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović wrote on Twitter that it was a “sad day for women’s rights.”



“Removing the basis for... WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.The decision by the country's Constitutional Court on Thursday effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are found and will further limit access to abortions in Poland. The predominantly Catholic nation already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.Two judges in the 13-member court did not back the majority ruling.The ruling came in response to a motion from right-wing lawmakers who argued that terminating a pregnancy due to fetal defects - — the most common reason cited for legal abortions in Poland - violates a constitutional provision that calls for protecting the life of every individual.The challenged law was introduced in 1993 as a hard-won compromise that also allows abortions when a pregnancy endangers a woman’s health or life, or results from rape or other illegal act. Even before Thursday’s ruling, many Polish women have sought abortions abroad.In justifying its decision, the court said there can be no protection of the dignity of an individual without the protection of life. The verdict was announced by the court’s president, Julia Przylebska, a loyalist of the right-wing government Police guarded the court’s building as groups of pro-abortion rights and anti-abortion activists gathered outside as the verdict was announced.Abortion rights groups held demonstrations earlier this week and international human rights organizations had argued against further restricting abortions.In response to the decision, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović wrote on Twitter that it was a “sad day for women’s rights.”“Removing the basis for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Alert: Poland’s top court rules that law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top court rules that law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.

SeattlePI.com 15 minutes ago



Poland's top court rules against abortions due to fetal defects The court ruled that allowing abortions due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, paving the way for a near-total ban on the procedure in Poland. The country...

Deutsche Welle 1 hour ago



Poland abortion: Top court to rule on almost total ban Poland has some of Europe's strictest laws, but new proposals could stop abortion for foetal defects.

BBC News 6 hours ago





Tweets about this

