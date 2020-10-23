Global  
 

Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 Treatment

HNGN Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 TreatmentThe Food and Drug Administration authorized Remdesivir for the treatment of patients over the age of 12 who have been admitted with the Covid-19 disease.
News video: Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment

 Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease physician at Boston Children's Hospital, speaks about the newly approved treatment by the CDC.

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval [Video]

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for..

FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital [Video]

The antiviral drug remdesivir is the first and only drug approved for COVID-19 treatment in the U.S.

Remdesivir has little effect on COVID deaths: WHO [Video]

Anti-viral medication remdesivir was found to have little or no effect on COVID-19 patients' length of hospital stay or chances of survival, according to a clinical trial by the World Health..

FDA Approves Remdesivir as First Therapeutic Treatment for Covid — One Week After WHO Concludes Drug Has ‘Little to No Effect’ on Patient Survival

Gilead Virus Therapy Remdesivir Gains Approval From FDA

 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences Inc.'s antiviral therapy remdesivir on Thursday, granting broad clearance for the coronavirus...
FDA Approves Remdesivir As A COVID-19 Treatment

