Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 Treatment Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Remdesivir for the treatment of patients over the age of 12 who have been admitted with the Covid-19 disease. The Food and Drug Administration authorized Remdesivir for the treatment of patients over the age of 12 who have been admitted with the Covid-19 disease. 👓 View full article

