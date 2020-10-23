Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 Treatment
Friday, 23 October 2020 (
1 hour ago) The Food and Drug Administration authorized Remdesivir for the treatment of patients over the age of 12 who have been admitted with the Covid-19 disease.
