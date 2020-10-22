Global  
 

COVER-UP! ABC/CBS/NBC bury Hunter Biden scandals (14 minutes in 51 hours)

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 22 October 2020
(Natural News) The Big Three (ABC, CBS, NBC) networks are doing everything they can to avoid investigating the latest Hunter Biden bombshells. Since the morning of October 14 when the New York Post published new evidence of Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings with Ukraine and Joe Biden’s potential knowledge of it the broadcast nets have buried the allegations....
News video: Who Is Hunter Biden?

 Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Hunter...

