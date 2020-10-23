Senate committee to investigate newly released “smoking gun” Hunter Biden emails
Friday, 23 October 2020 () (Natural News) The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has begun investigating emails showing that Hunter Biden introduced his father Joe Biden to a Ukrainian executive. The investigation came after the New York Post obtained a 2015 email by Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi to Hunter. The Ukrainian executive thanked Hunter for “inviting me...
While Hunter Biden is not an official topic for the second presidential debate, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden knows there’s a possibility that his opponent, president Trump, may bring him up. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.