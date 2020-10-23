Global  
 

Senate committee to investigate newly released “smoking gun” Hunter Biden emails

NaturalNews.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has begun investigating emails showing that Hunter Biden introduced his father Joe Biden to a Ukrainian executive. The investigation came after the New York Post obtained a 2015 email by Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi to Hunter. The Ukrainian executive thanked Hunter for “inviting me...
