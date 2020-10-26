Global  
 

Multiple people in Vice President Mike Pence's orbit test positive for the coronavirus

CBS News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence will not quarantine after multiple people in his orbit test positive for the coronavirus. Pence's press secretary says the vice president is essential personnel and will maintain his schedule. Weijia Jiang reports.
 Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accuse Trump of surrendering to the pandemic. Gloria Tso reports.

