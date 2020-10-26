AstraZeneca Says Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response

Wochit Business - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Published AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US 00:32 AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford got the go-ahead to restart their US coronavirus vaccine trials. The late-stage trial was stopped due to a possible adverse reaction in one of the participants. On September 6 AstraZeneca reported a "suspected serious adverse reaction". According to Business...