AstraZeneca Says Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response

Monday, 26 October 2020 () British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, a company that helped manufacture and co-developed the vaccine, shared on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine triggers an immune response in adults and children.
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford got the go-ahead to restart their US coronavirus vaccine trials. The late-stage trial was stopped due to a possible adverse reaction in one of the participants. On September 6 AstraZeneca reported a "suspected serious adverse reaction". According to Business...