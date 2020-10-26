|
Sony Corporation (net worth $45 billion) endorses Black Lives Matter
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) The astroturf, inauthentic nature of Black Lives Matter was highlighted once again after Sony Corporation (net worth $45 billion) endorsed the movement. (Article by Paul Joseph Watson republished from Infowars.com) The endorsement came via Sony Playstation announcing a new BLM theme for the PS4 console. “Show your support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement with...
