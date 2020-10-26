Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Violent left-wing rioters attack innocent children and families at “Jews for Trump” rally in NYC

NaturalNews.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) After months of being brainwashed with anti-Trump, race baiting propaganda, violent left-wing rioters took to the streets to assault children and families at a “Jews for Trump” rally in New York City. Hundreds of cars sported American flags and Trump 2020 flags to show their support for the President and a more free...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: 'Jews For Trump' Rallies Turn Violent

'Jews For Trump' Rallies Turn Violent 01:57

 A caravan of Jewish supporters of President Trump met up with counter protesters in Times Square, and that led to fist fights, objects being hurled at cars and several arrests. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump talks about 'Made in America' as man has made in China Trump hat at rally [Video]

Trump talks about 'Made in America' as man has made in China Trump hat at rally

A man at a Donald Trump rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 26 and perfectly times Trump saying that he is working to have more and more products with the label “Made in the USA" while displa

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
NYPD union rips suspension of 'Trump 2020' cop as 'double standard' [Video]

NYPD union rips suspension of 'Trump 2020' cop as 'double standard'

NYPD union rips suspension of 'Trump 2020' cop as 'double standard'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:37Published
Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania [Video]

Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump holds a rally in Allentown, in swing statePennsylvania. With eight days to go until voters go to the polls Mr Trump toldsupporters Mr Biden wants to disassemble the US oil..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this