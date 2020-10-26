Violent left-wing rioters attack innocent children and families at “Jews for Trump” rally in NYC
Monday, 26 October 2020 () (Natural News) After months of being brainwashed with anti-Trump, race baiting propaganda, violent left-wing rioters took to the streets to assault children and families at a “Jews for Trump” rally in New York City. Hundreds of cars sported American flags and Trump 2020 flags to show their support for the President and a more free...
A caravan of Jewish supporters of President Trump met up with counter protesters in Times Square, and that led to fist fights, objects being hurled at cars and several arrests. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.