Kamala Harris was listed as a “key contact” for a Biden Crime Family business venture in China Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

(Natural News) It looks like the “Biden Crime Family” ‘boss,’ Joe Biden, really did pick the right running mate in choosing Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Turns out she is linked to the family’s pursuit of business ventures in Communist China, which will get free rein to threaten U.S. national security in a big way... 👓 View full article